Mental Health Startup Cerebral To Lay Off 15% Workforce In Fresh Round Of Job Cuts

Cerebral, which launched in 2020, has attracted hundreds of thousands of patients through social media ads and quick prescriptions for ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) and other mental health conditions, said the report.

Layoff latest news: A US-based telehealth startup Cerebral has announced to lay off around 15 per cent of its workforce in a fresh round of job cuts, the media reported.

The layoffs are part of Cerebral’s yearlong plan to re-organise the company and focus on the services patients want, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

However, it has not been confirmed how many jobs will be affected and in which areas.

According to PitchBook, which tracks private companies, the telehealth startup had a valuation of $4.8 billion in 2021, less than two years after it launched.

In October last year, the company laid off 20 per cent of its employees, as part of an effort to meet patient demand and lower growth targets, mentioned the report.

Cerebral had 2,500 employees as of March 2022, before the layoffs, the report added.

Meanwhile, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson is laying off about 8 per cent of its workforce, around 8,500 employees, to cut costs in the ongoing global macroeconomic conditions.

According to an internal memo sent to employees, the company said the headcount reduction has been conveyed to employees in several countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.