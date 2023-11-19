Home

‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ File GST, Win A Lucky Draw; Here’s All Details You Need To Know

In August, the government collected GST of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and in July, the GST collected was Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has launched the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ scheme to encourage people to demand GST bills for their purchases. Under this scheme, consumers can upload their GST bills on the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ app or on the web portal web.merabill.gst.gov.in. This scheme aims to combat tax evasion by promoting the habit of asking for GST bills.

“The central government will conduct a lucky draw every month. This scheme encourages more and more people to insist on asking for a GST bill on a purchase and will be effective in combating tax evasion,” the Haryana government spokesperson said.

‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’: Eligibility

To be eligible for the monthly lucky draw, consumers must upload all B2C invoices issued in the previous month to the relevant application by the 5th of each month. Similarly, for the quarterly bumper rewards draw, all invoices uploaded by the 5th of each month in the last three months will be considered. This ensures that consumers are actively participating in the scheme and uploading their GST bills regularly.

‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ Monthly Rewards: Details

To ensure fair participation in the lucky draw, each individual can upload a maximum of 25 invoices per month, with a minimum invoice value of Rs 200. Each uploaded invoice will be assigned a reference number (ARN) for identification purposes. The monthly draws will feature 800 rewards of Rs 10,000 each and two grand prizes of Rs 10 lakh each. Quarterly draws will offer a single prize of Rs 1 crore. This tiered reward structure aims to incentivize participation and promote a culture of demanding GST bills.

