Mercedes-Benz gives key advice to Modi government as India prepares for E25 petrol after E20, urges gradual approach

Government of India has begun testing E25 petrol in vehicles as part of its efforts to reduce oil imports. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will conduct a 150,000-kilometre trial

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New Delhi: The public concern over ethanol-blended petrol is growing in India. Claims that E20 petrol not only reduces vehicle mileage but also causes engine-related issues are also rising across the country. However, the government has maintained that E20 fuel is safe for use. It is now preparing to move to the next phase—E25 petrol.

Amid this, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has requested the Modi government not to rush the next phase of the ethanol-blended fuel programme. The company has called for a clear and well-defined roadmap, saying the shift should be implemented gradually.

Mercedes-Benz stated that vehicle manufacturers need sufficient time to adapt their technologies to higher ethanol blends. It also emphasized that the interests of older vehicles already on the road should not be overlooked during the transition.

What Did the Company Say?

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, told The Economic Times that the company’s newer models are already compatible with E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20% ethanol). He added that some vehicles, including the new S-Class Hybrid, are also compatible with E25 fuel.

He further stressed that petrol pumps should offer multiple fuel grades so that owners of older vehicles have the freedom to choose the fuel best suited to their vehicles.

Here are some of the key details:

Government of India has begun testing E25 petrol in vehicles as part of its efforts to reduce oil imports.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will conduct a 150,000-kilometre trial

The findings will be reviewed by the International Centre for Automotive Technology.

Santosh Iyer clarified that Mercedes-Benz vehicles have not experienced any technical issues with E20 petrol so far.

He acknowledged that some customers have raised concerns about inconsistencies in fuel quality.

Greater Focus Needed on EV Infrastructure

Another senior industry executive said that India’s transition to E20 fuel has taken place much faster than in many global markets. The executive suggested that, alongside promoting ethanol-blended fuel, the government should also focus equally on strengthening electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

India had originally targeted nationwide implementation of E20 fuel by 2030, but the deadline was later advanced to 2025, a goal that has already been achieved ahead of schedule.