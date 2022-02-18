New Delhi: According to the latest Hurun India Wealth Report 2021, Mercedes-Benz is the most preferred luxury car brand in India. It is followed by Roll-Royce and Range Rover. The company also released the second edition of Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Survey 2021. In luxury sports car brands, Lamborghini is the most preferred brand in India. Gulfstream, on the other hand, is the most preferred private jet brand.Also Read - Sweetest Surprise: Kerala Employee Gets Mercedes-Benz SUV as Gift From Boss | Watch

The report which was released today by Hurun India also noted that Mumbai is home to the maximum number of millionaires in India. The report called Mumbai India’s ‘millionaire capital’. It is followed by Delhi and Kolkata. Mumbai houses 20,300 millionaires households as per the report. Also Read - Italian Carmaker Automobili Lamborghini Eyes Sales Rise In India

In the report, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “India is home to one of the fastest growing affluent households in the world and hence, the next decade presents a meaningful opportunity for luxury brands and service providers to enter/ further strengthen presence in India. It is interesting to note that some of the most favored brands of the survey respondents do not have physical presence in India.” Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Buys a Swanky Mercedes, Sister Arti Singh Goes Emotional - See Pics

Fewer Indians Happy

Interestingly, the report also stated that fewer people are happy with their personal and professional lives in 2021 as compared to 2020. Talking about the Happiness Index, the report said, “66% of the survey respondents indicated that they are happy with both personal and professional life, compared to 72% in 2020.”

Apart from this, the report also noted that almost one-third of Indians feel that paying taxes shows the social responsibility of the individual. Surprisingly, only nearly one-fifth of the Indians believe in philanthropy.

11 Per Cent Rise In Number Of Millionaires

The Hurun India report also noted that India saw an 11 per cent rise in the number of dollar-millionaire households in 2021. There are now 4,58,000 millionaire households in India.

The report said, “The number of dollar-millionaire households in India has increased by 11% to 4,58,000 households compared to last year. These households have a net worth of at least INR 7 crore.”

Over the next five years, this figure is expected to touch 6,00,000, the report added. It said, “The number of Indian dollar-millionaire households is estimated to increase by 30% over the next five years to reach 6,00,000 households by 2026.”