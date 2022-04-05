New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz Group has decided to send more than 5,000 workers on collective vacation to two plants in Brazil. The company has stated that the decision has been taken due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.Also Read - International Travel Latest News: Brazil Removes COVID Testing Requirement For Fully Vaccinated Passengers

News agency Reuters reported that the production stoppage will happen from April 18 to May 3 and includes 5,000 employees in the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant and 600 in the Juiz de Fora factory, located in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively.

Owing to the global semiconductor supply crisis, the company asserted it is adjusting its production of trucks, truck cabins, bus chassis, and other auto parts.

For the unversed, the German luxury automotive brand had sent about 1,200 workers on collective leave with pay in March because of supply chain shortages.