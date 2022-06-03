San Francisco: The median compensation for most S&P 500 corporations increased last year as the economy grew and the job market tightened, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. The report mentioned that Google parent Alphabet and Facebook’s Meta Platforms had the highest-paid median workers, at almost $300,000. They were among nearly 150 companies that said their median employee earned more than $100,000.Also Read - Facebook Top Executive Sheryl Sandberg To Depart After 14 Years, Mark Zuckerberg Says 'End Of An Era'

Auto-parts supplier Aptiv PLC had the lowest-paid median worker in the S&P 500 — a full-time factory worker in Mexico who earned less than $7,500 last year. Aptiv was one of 44 companies that reported paying less than $30,000. Also Read - Want To Transform Your Photo Into A WhatApp Sticker? Step-by-step Guide Inside

Meanwhile, Apple increased worker pay by 18 per cent last year, significantly more than most others in the index. Also Read - Meta Announces New Privacy Policy For Users To Manage Who Sees Posts On Facebook

Overall, the median pay figure rose last year for 278 of the 453 companies in the Journal’s analysis of data collected by MyLogIQ LLC.

A report, this year, said that Google gave four of its top-most senior executives a significant pay hike, raising their base salaries from $650,000 to $1 million.

The report mentioned that the pay hike for top executives came as a senior Google executive said in December that the tech giant would not automatically adjust all employees’ salaries to account for inflation.