New Delhi: In a big move, Mark Zuckerberg-managed company Meta is getting ready to launch its own “Twitter”. Before this, Meta has also been known to launch products or updates by copying trending features. Previously, it launched TikTok-inspired Reels, Snapchat-inspired Stories, and many more. And now it is planning to launch Twitter’s rival.

Twitter Vs Meta

Twitter is a $20 billion social media company with more than 368 million monthly active users worldwide, as quoted in Statista. As per the data from the New York Times, it generated a total revenue of $5.1 billion in 2021, and its user base is only increasing, thus posing a threat to Meta’s dreams.

As per a report in India Today, during a company-wide meeting last week, senior Meta officials gave their staff a sneak peek of their impending Twitter competitor. According to the preview provided to The Verge, this would be a separate app from Meta with functionality and a user interface similar to Twitter. Also, the company codenamed the platform “Project 92.”

Meta Prepares To Launch Twitter’s Competition:

The report also says that Meta might allow users to login with their already-created ids on Meta and Instagram to save time and make their transition from their rival platform, Twitter, easier and more hassle-free.

Smart move by Meta. Twitter users (and data) are valuable. The platform (before the new guy) had the potential for $100B+ in ad & API revenue. Meta can easily get key players to take their text posts to Project 92, which is likely to start an exodus by the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/GQSofAHyNw — Rand Fishkin (@randfish) June 8, 2023

The report also goes on to say that users of the new platform will be able to write threads as they do on Twitter. “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run and that they believe they can trust and rely upon for distribution.” Meta chief product officer Chris Cox was quoted as saying in the report.

More recently, the Washington Post also revealed that only 26% of Facebook employees trust CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership. It should also be noted that Meta has had security concerns in the past where the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram’s algorithms promoted the platform’s sale of illegal “child sex material.”

