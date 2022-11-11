‘At 5:35 AM, I Got Email…’: Facebook Employee On Maternity Leave Shares Emotional Post After Layoff

Anneka Patel/LinkedIn)

New Delhi: Anneka Patel— a Facebook communications manager who was on maternity leave was also among the 11,000 employees impacted by mass layoffs at the tech giant. Taking to LinkedIn, she shared a long post and asserted that at around 5:35 AM when she woke up to nurse her daughter—Emilia, she received an email which notified her that she was included in the layoffs.

“Emilia woke up at 4 am so I nursed her and at 4:30am I got a text from my manager that she had been laid off,” Patel wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I lay in bed, refreshing my emails, talking to other coworkers, all of us on the edge of our seats whether we would be impacted, or commiserating with those who had already been notified.”

Since Patel’s maternity leave is due to end in February, the ex-Facebook manager said that she is open to start working in the new year. Until then, Patel wants to dedicate her time to daughter Emilia. “I’m going to continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months, and will be #opentowork in the New Year. While that’s a difficult decision to make knowing that it’s a competitive market out there with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’ll never get this time back with her,” she wrote.

This morning I found out I was one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoffs. This hit me hard as I’m currently out on maternity leave.

I woke up at 3am to pump for my three month old baby girl, Emilia. I checked my work email as I was anticipating the email from Mark Zuckerberg about the layoffs and there it was, but there were no details about which teams or who was impacted. Emilia woke up at 4am so I nursed her and at 4:30am I got a text from my manager that she had been laid off. I put Emilia back down to sleep at 4:45am and sat there wondering what to do next. I lay in bed, refreshing my emails, talking to other coworkers, all of us on the edge of our seats whether we would be impacted, or commiserating with those who had already been notified. One of my coworkers said the automated emails were being sent out from then until 7am so I was in two minds of whether to go back to sleep, or stay up. Then at 5:35am I got the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank.

For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream ever since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an incredible 2.5 years working on the Facebook Groups product, which I truly think is the best part of Facebook. People would ask if it was tough working there with all the bad press, but I would tell them that I was lucky because I got to tell the good stories about the amazing Facebook groups out there, and the work these community leaders are doing to help change the lives of others. I am so grateful and thankful to everyone I worked with for making my time there so special.

So, what’s next? That’s a tough one to answer. My maternity leave is due to end in February and while these first few months of motherhood have been some of the most challenging of my life, I wouldn’t have traded them for the world. I’m going to continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months, and will be #opentowork in the New Year. While that’s a difficult decision to make knowing that it’s a competitive market out there with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’ll never get this time back with her.

With that being said, if in the New Year you see a #communications role that looks perfect for me, please refer me or send it my way. Meta lost so many talented individuals today and I am thinking about everyone who was impacted. If I can make introductions to anyone in my network, I would be more than happy to.

#MetaLayoffs #Meta #Layoff

Massive Global Meta Layoffs Hit India Teams

In one of the worst lay-offs ever in the tech industry after Twitter – which saw 90 per cent of India’s team being sacked – Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 per cent of the global workforce and extended the hiring freeze through Q1 2023.

Sources said that layoffs impacted Meta India team across verticals, although the exact number of affected employees could not be ascertained.