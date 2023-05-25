Home

Meta Global Layoffs Hits India, Top Executives Among Those Asked To Go

The global layoffs at Meta reportedly hit employees across marketing, administration, human resources and other divisions in India.

Meta conducted a fresh round of layoffs that was set to impact about 6,000 employees globally. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Meta’s (formerly Facebook) third round of job cuts that affected 6,000 employees globally has hit several employees in India, including senior executives. According to reports, Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships, and Amrita Mukherjee, director, legal, Meta India were among those laid off in India.

Moneycontrol first reported about Mukherjee, who was Hotstar’s head of legal before joining Meta, being asked to go. Sources also revealed that the global layoffs hit employees across marketing, administration, human resources and other divisions in India.

The company did not immediately comment on fresh India layoffs. Surabhi Prakash, a Business Engineer at Meta, posted on LinkedIn after she was asked to leave.

“Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally,” Prakash wrote.

The latest job cut round was across levels at Meta. In earlier layoff rounds too, Meta India teams across verticals were impacted.

Meta on Wednesday conducted a fresh round of layoffs that was set to impact about 6,000 employees globally. These job cuts were part of the company’s so-called “Year of Efficiency,” in which Meta is being restructured to cut costs.

The third round of layoffs mostly affected Meta’s business departments globally. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that the company will cut 10,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs in late April and late May.

Meta eliminated 11,000 roles in November last year. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at the social network across departments.

The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block.

