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Meta layoffs: Mark Zuckerbergs company confirms major workforce shake-up with 8,000 jobs to be impacted by THIS date

Meta layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg’s company confirms major workforce shake-up with 8,000 jobs to be impacted by THIS date

Meta Platforms has informed that the company will layoff 10 er cent of its staff which sums to 8,000 employees in the next few weeks. Chief people officer Janelle Gale informed the workers of this development in a message.

Meta has announced that it will lay off 8,000 employees. Image Courtesy: AP

It has been a turbulent month for the global tech sector, with several companies quietly reducing their workforce as they spend more and more on Artificial Intelligence (AI) upgrades. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms has confirmed that it will be reducing 10 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 jobs. The move comes as it increases its investments in artificial intelligence.

The company shared a memo with its employees stating that the layoffs are planned for May 20. At the same time, the company is also slowing hiring by not filling around 6,000 open positions it had previously planned to staff.

Memo reveals job cuts

According to a message written by chief people officer Janelle Gale, the decision stems from its ongoing efforts to manage costs alongside its broader investment strategy. According to a Bloomberg report, she said that the goal is to ‘run the company more efficiently’ while balancing other areas where Meta is committing significant resources.

Janelle Gale in a written message wrote, “We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making. This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here.”

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She further stated that for those employees affected due to the slash in the United States, the company has outlined support that includes 16 weeks of base pay, additional compensation based on years of service, and extended health coverage for up to 18 months. Similar arrangements will be provided in other countries, adjusted to local requirements.

“For notifications, we will follow the same process we have before, on May 20, anyone who is impacted will receive an email to their work and personal accounts – please make sure your personal email is updated in Workday,” she wrote in the message.

Rising investment in AI

One of the major reasons for the job slash is that the company is focusing its resources on developing its artificial intelligence. Led by Mark Zuckerberg, Meta has been increasing investment in AI infrastructure and talent, particularly in large language models and chatbot technology.

The company has announced record capital expenditure plans for this year and struck multiple large AI-related partnerships in recent months. It has also urged employees to use internal AI tools to support tasks like coding.

Reuters reported in March that Meta planned to lay off at least 20 per cent of its workforce worldwide. The company had around 79,000 employees at the start of the year and will report first-quarter results next week.

Also Read: Meta Layoffs: 1,500 jobs at risk as CTO calls crucial all-hands meeting for employees

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