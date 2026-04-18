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Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta prepares major job cuts, 8,000 employees likely to be impacted in first phase

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta prepares major job cuts, 8,000 employees likely to be impacted in first phase

Meta plans to cut around 8,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring drive, reflecting the company’s shift towards artificial intelligence and a leaner, efficiency-focused operational model.

Meta Layoffs

San Francisco: Meta Platforms Inc. plans to cut thousands of jobs at the company beginning May 20, according to reports. In a first phase, layoffs will reportedly impact about 8,000 employees. Another major layoff could occur later this year depending on how Meta wants to move forward with restructuring initiatives.

As many as 10% of global workforce could be impacted

If the initial round of layoffs affects around 8,000 employees as reported, it could comprise as much as 10% of Meta’s global workforce. That would make the cut one of the largest Meta has implemented in years. Zuckerberg-led Meta plans to conduct additional layoffs later this year.

Meta hasn’t officially commented on the figures but sources have confirmed plans for layoffs to take place in phases.

Layoffs are reportedly tied to Meta’s big bet on artificial intelligence

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is placing bets on artificial intelligence to change the way the company functions. The cuts are expected to help Meta be more efficient as it shifts resources to AI development and expansion.

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Meta is reportedly pouring billions of dollars into AI programs and infrastructure. AI focus will also lead to restructuring within the company. Hiring for Meta is expected to slow down as AI takes center stage reducing reliance on human workforce.

Meta has conducted layoffs before

Meta conducted layoffs during 2022-2023 when it let go of over 20,000 employees, the majority of whom were part of Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality units. Zuckerberg said those layoffs were part of Meta’s “year of efficiency.”

Recent layoffs are coming at a time when Meta actually has more cash on hand than ever before. The company reported a staggering $32 billion in revenue alongside a hefty $12 billion profit despite spending billions on AI and other endeavors. Analysts view the current layoffs as the inverse of Meta’s prior cost-cutting exercise.

Big Tech isn’t the only sector reducing workforce

Meta isn’t the first tech company to announce layoffs. Major tech companies across the world have been laying off workers even as they spend billions to develop AI programs.

Amazon.com has also laid off workers while Block Inc., formerly known as Square Inc., recently announced cuts.

Could AI render jobs redundant?

Meta’s current layoff cycle is causing many employees to worry about their jobs. Meta hired quickly for many years before cutting tens of thousands of jobs. The concern is some jobs will be replaced with AI. For now, analysts say jobs that are process-heavy or require low-level thinking are at the biggest risk.

Meta could be creating jobs in AI

While jobs may be cut in certain departments, AI and machine learning roles are expected to increase as Meta ramps up development and integrations of AI into its core products.

Layoffs across Big Tech?

More layoffs are likely coming at Meta this year as the company continues its restructuring. Meta will likely have to prove it can be efficient with its resources while expanding into new areas of technology.

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