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Meta layoffs: 7800 employees to get termination letters by May 20 as company plans to cut workforce

Meta layoffs: 7800 employees to get termination letters by May 20 as company plans to cut workforce

Meta is expected to lay off nearly 7,800 employees, with termination emails set to be sent by May 20. Scroll down for details.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Meta layoffs: In a major update concerning layoffs, Meta is preparing for a major round of layoffs. The company is expected to send termination letters to almost 7,800 employees on May 20. This is a part of Meta’s plan of restructuring, as the company strongly aims to reduce its workforce by 10 per cent. There are more than 77,000 employees globally, and the company is likely to lay off thousands of people across various departments and teams.

Termination emails to employees

According to the reports, the affected employees will be informed through email regarding their terminations. Alongside this, the notifications will be sent to both personal and work emails. In addition, Meta has asked the employees in the company to update their personal email details for better communication.

The official memo read, “I know this leaves everyone with nearly a month of ambiguity which is incredibly unsettling,” as Meta said some would receive the termination letters by May 20, as reported by Business Insider.

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Why are layoffs happening?

Meta is now transforming its focus and shifting it to infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI). It’s investing huge amounts of billions in various artificial intelligence-based projects. Furthermore, it’s making efforts to reduce the costs, as per reports.

What’s the uncertainty?

According to reports, the executives of the company have issued a warning that this may not be the last round of layoffs. This hints at the possibility of future layoffs by Meta. Chief People Officer Janelle Gale stated that the company cannot guarantee whether further job cuts will happen or not, reportedly.

Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that the layoffs are not directly associated with job replacements due to AI. On the other hand, he acknowledged that AI tools are resulting in making their teams more efficient and effective and that they allow the company to perform with fewer people.

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What’s expected?

Meta is also likely to increase its spending with respect to AI-based infrastructure this year. According to the reports, the estimates range somewhere between USD 125 billion and USD 145 billion. The layoffs highlight a transformational shift in priorities, as the company is now restructuring for the future.

The layoffs of the employees at Meta are still not confirmed. However, if it happens, it’s likely to raise questions about job replacement with respect to artificial intelligence tools once again.

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