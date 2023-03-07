Home

Meta Layoffs: Facebook, Instagram Parent Company To Sack Thousands of Employees This Week To Meet Financial Targets

Meta recently made the headlines for giving subpar to poor performance reviews to employees. Since then, employees have been anxious about their stay at Meta.

Meta Layoff 2023: Meta, the parent company of popular social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, is planning a fresh round of layoffs soon. Reportedly, the company will be firing thousands of employees as early as this week. The world’s largest social networking company is eliminating more jobs, on top of a 13% reduction in November, in a bid to become a more efficient organization.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Meta has also asked directors and vice presidents to list the names of the employees that can be let go in this latest round of layoffs.

While the Bloomberg report says that the layoffs might be finalised next week, Meta is expected to move quickly and these job cuts may take place sooner than expected. The imminent round of cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the “flattening,” said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

This phase of layoffs could be finalized in the next week, according to the people. Those working on the plan are hoping to have it ready before Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg goes on parental leave for his third child, which may be imminent, one person said.

In its earlier round of cuts, Meta slashed 11,000 workers in what was its first-ever major layoff. The company has also been working to flatten its organization, giving buyout packages to managers and cutting whole teams it deems nonessential, Bloomberg News reported in February, a move that is still being finalized and could affect thousands of staffers.

Meta recently made the headlines for giving subpar to poor performance reviews to employees. Since then, employees have been anxious about their stay at Meta. Workers and employees at Meta have shared that their anxieties are high. Many are worried about whether or not they would get an email with their bonuses or an email stating they have been fired.

Workers at the Menlo Park, California-based company described heightened anxiety and low morale among colleagues lately. Some employees expressed worry about whether they’d receive their bonuses, which are set to be distributed this month, if they lose their jobs beforehand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.