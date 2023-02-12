Home

Meta May Announce Fresh Round Of Layoffs. Check Details Here

Facebook parent company Meta is likely to announce fresh round of layoffs as it has reportedly delayed finalising the budget.

Meta layoffs: Facebook parent company Meta is likely to announce fresh round of layoffs as it has delayed finalising the budget, according to a report by the Financial Times.

“In 2023, we are going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today,” Mark Zuckerberg had said last year.

Around 11,000 employees worldwide were laid off by Meta last year as part of cross-cutting measure. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had then said that as a severance measure, the company will pay 16 weeks of base pay, along with two additional weeks for every year of service, “with no cap”.

The worst lay-off in the global tech industry by Meta hit India teams across verticals. Meta had about 400 employees in the country.

