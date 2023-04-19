Home

Meta Set To Layoff More Employees Across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Reality Labs

New Delhi: In an attempt to restructure teams and work towards Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency, Meta Platforms Inc. is set to commence companywide layoffs on Wednesday, reported Bloomberg News. It says the Facebook parent has issued a memo to managers to be prepared to announce job cuts.

Employees across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will be impacted, as per the report. The company’s latest move is part of its cost-cutting push that will eventually whittle away 10,000 positions at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg in March. A further round of cuts is set to follow in May, said the report.

