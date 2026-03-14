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Meta to layoff 15,000 employees to manage rising multi-billion-dollar spending on Artificial Intelligence

Meta to layoff 15,000 employees to manage rising multi-billion-dollar spending on Artificial Intelligence

Speaking in January of this year, Mark Zuckerberg had stated that projects which previously required large teams to complete can now be accomplished by a single talented individual with the aid of AI.

Mark Zuckerberg had previously signalled that AI has streamlined productivity. (File)

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is once again preparing for large-scale layoffs. According to a Reuters report, the company may let go of 20% of its global workforce. As of December 31, 2025, Meta had approximately 79,000 employees; based on this figure, the jobs of over 15,000 people could be at risk.

The company is taking this step to manage its escalating multi-billion-dollar spending on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the rising costs associated with data centers. However, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone has currently denied any impending layoffs, dismissing these reports as “speculative.”

Layoff to balance massive expenditures

According to reports, Meta has invested heavily in recruiting new talent for its ‘Superintelligence Labs’ (MSL). The company recently acquired Alexander Wang’s startup, ‘Scale AI,’ for $14.5 billion (approximately Rs 1.21 lakh crore).

Furthermore, Meta has set a target to spend $600 billion (approximately Rs 50 lakh crore) on AI infrastructure by 2028. To offset these massive expenditures, the company is considering a reduction in its workforce.

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Large teams no longer needed for major projects: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg had previously signalled that AI has streamlined productivity. Speaking in January of this year, he stated that projects which previously required large teams to complete can now be accomplished by a single talented individual with the aid of AI.

Largest layoffs to date

If the company lays off 20% of its workforce, it would mark the largest round of layoffs in Meta’s history. Previously, in November 2022, the company laid off 11,000 employees. Just four months later, in March 2023, another 10,000 employees were let go.

Company lagging in AI race

This news comes amidst reports claiming that Meta is falling behind in the race for AI dominance. Meta’s upcoming text-based model, ‘Avocado,’ has been delayed after failing internal testing.

This is the first model developed by Meta’s Superintelligence Lab. To compensate for this setback, the company is reportedly preparing to acquire the Chinese AI startup ‘Manus’ for $2 billion. Additionally, it is placing bets on other AI platforms such as ‘Moltbook.’

Notably, Amazon and Microsoft have also laid off staff to free up capital for increased spending on AI.

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