New Delhi: Metro Brands IPO share allotment date is here. Investors, who have subscribed the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed initial public offering, are curious to know the share allotment status. The IPO was opened on December 10 and closed on December 14.

Metro Brands IPO Share Allotment Status – Direct Link

Metro Brands IPO share allotment can be checked at BSE India website – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you reach the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application”.

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as – issue type, issue name, application number, PAN Number.

Metro Brands IPO Details, Share Price, Subscription Status

Metro Brands IPO has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 485 to Rs 500 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity 30 shares.

Shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

It has an issue size up to Rs 1,367.51 crore. Out of the total issue size, the fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs 295 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale is up to Rs 1,072.51 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 8.49 times at QIB segment, 3.02 times at NII section, 1.13 times in RII section.