New Delhi: The Ministry Of Home Affairs has upgraded Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's security cover from Z category to Z plus category, according to media reports quoting sources. The decision has been taken on the basis of intelligence agency's threat perception report.

The cost of Z plus category security cover will be borne by Ambani himself, the Business Today reported quoting sources. The latest incident of a security breach in connection to Mukesh Ambani happened outside his residence in Mumbai.

Z+ security cover is the second highest level of security that the country provides to an individual, that may include the person's family as well. This security coverage consists of a 55 personnel, which includes 10+ NSG commandos and police officers.

ANTILIA BOMB SCARE

On February 25, 2021, a car containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence – Antilia – in Mumbai. A note addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani threatening violence was found inside the car. The car was found out to be Mansukh Hiren’s, a car-décor shop owner in Thane. Hiren was later found dead. Sachin Vaze, a police officer, belonging to the Mumbai Police, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the act. The incident led to high-political and bureaucratic drama, following several high-profile officers and leaders had to resign.