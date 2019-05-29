MHADA Flat Lottery: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be randomly picking lottery for flats allotment in the presence of MHADA chief Uday Samant in a programme to be held on May 29, at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Sabhagruha auditorium located in Nashik.

The random selection of applicants who purchased the MHADA flat lottery ticket by paying the applicable instalment to the officials of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is scheduled for today. The selection process that was earlier going to happen in April but got delayed due to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The MHADA flat allotment is to be conducted through a lottery system depending on the different land area, the carpet area of houses with 20.60 sq mt to 70.68 sq mt.

The lottery system for the LIG and MIG area-based flats are priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. Out of 950 MHADA flats, the 948 flats are LIG and MIG, located at 10 different location in Nashik.