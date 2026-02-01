Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus as company shares quarterly results, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus as company shares quarterly results, check details here

The company's stock was trading at Rs 41.20, down 3.24% or Rs 1.38 on the NSE, and at Rs 41.34, down 3.21% or Rs 1.37 on the BSE, as of 10:24 am.

Share Market News: MIC Electronics Ltd , a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 990.32 crore, released its December quarter results last Saturday, after which the company’s stock is on the radar today. Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 41.20, down 3.24% or Rs 1.38 on the NSE, and at Rs 41.34, down 3.21% or Rs 1.37 on the BSE, as of 10:24 am.

The company operates in the fields of LED video displays, LED lighting, railway signaling, and telecom software and electronics. Its products and services are used in various sectors, including sports, transportation, and advertising, both domestically and internationally.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company is particularly known in India for providing Passenger Information System (PIS) for Indian Railways, where it has a strong presence.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

After opening the day on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 13 points up at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament later in the day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.