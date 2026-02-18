Upper circuit alert: This company gains 5 percent even as markets remain volatile, check details here

Home

Stock Market News: Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago.

Amidst the decline in the stock market on the third day of the trading week, the shares of MIC Electronics Ltd , a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 1,055.63 crore, are seeing a rise of 5 per cent today. At the time of writing this news, the stock was trading at Rs 43.73, up 4.12% or Rs 1.73 on the NSE, and at Rs 43.80, up 4.11% or Rs 1.73 on the BSE. At the time of writing the report, 1,88,777 equity shares of the company were traded.

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

Recently, the company had informed in its exchange filing that it has signed an MoU with Refit Global Private Limited (Refit). The company said that this agreement was made with the aim of exploring a potential strategic partnership. This may include equity, debt or hybrid investments, acquisition of shares/assets/businesses, share swaps, preferential issues or other mutually agreed options.

The company said that through this partnership, MIC Electronics’ large-scale manufacturing capabilities, global technology delivery experience, strong institutional relationships and financial strength will be combined with Refit Global’s advanced refurbishment platform, proven supply chain and strong B2C market reach.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a negative territory on Wednesday, tracking losses in IT and Services stocks in a volatile session. After a bearish start, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 247.92 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 83,203.04. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 70.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 25,655.15.

