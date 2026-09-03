Share Market News: Stock under Rs 50 in focus as company expands its business in defence sector with incorporation of new subsidiary

Recently, the company had informed in its filing that it has started the development work of IPIS v2.0 project for Indian Railways and it is progressing as per the planned schedule.

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New Delhi: MIC Electronics Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of ₹899.46 crore, is on investors’ radar today. The company, in an exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MIC Defence Systems Private Limited.

The company received its Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs on August 31, 2026. Earlier, on July 31, 2026, the company’s board had approved the launch of this subsidiary and an initial investment of up to ₹10 lakh.

In the filing, the company stated that MIC Electronics will own 100% of MIC Defence Systems. The new company’s business will be in the areas of defense electronics, defense systems, aerospace, homeland security, unmanned systems, communication systems, surveillance solutions, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence-based defense technology, cybersecurity, and other related products and services. This company will also be considered a related party of MIC Electronics, as it is a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company’s stock was trading 2% or Rs 0.76 lower at Rs 37.32 on the BSE and NSE as of 10:58 am today. Recently, the company had informed in its filing that it has started the development work of IPIS v2.0 project for Indian Railways and it is progressing as per the planned schedule.

The company said it has finalised the product architecture and has separate teams working together on hardware, firmware and network management system (NMS) software development.

According to the company, the project has progressed well in all key development phases and is now moving rapidly towards product development and delivery.

In its March quarter results, the company reported operating revenue of ₹507.9 million in Q4FY26, compared to ₹126.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total expenses increased to ₹402.4 million in the March quarter from ₹113.4 million a year earlier. Profit in Q4 was ₹184.1 million, compared to ₹14.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Rupee rises 22 paise to close at 94.73 against US dollar

The rupee settled at 94.73 on Wednesday, recording a gain of 22 paise on the back of robust foreign capital inflows, notwithstanding weak domestic stock markets and higher crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the RBI is keeping a tab on the rupee’s fall as Brent crude prices have risen to USD 95 per barrel and the dollar index is hovering around 99.80 on a bout of risk aversion on renewed US-Iran tensions.

Investor sentiment also impacted after the 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 4.8 per cent – the highest since January 2025 – following softer-than-anticipated US economic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.97 and touched an intraday high of 94.73 and a low of 94.99 during the session.

At the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.73, higher by 22 paise from its previous close.

The local unit gained 27 paise to settle at 94.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after rising 21 paise and 2 paise in the preceding two sessions on Monday and Friday, respectively.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the rupee traded stronger as RBI intervention appears to be supporting the currency along with modest FII buying.

“The rupee remained resilient despite a stronger dollar and higher crude prices, after finding support around the 95.50 zone. Going ahead, key US economic data, particularly Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment figures, will remain important for dollar and rupee direction. Rupee range can be seen between 94.70–95.20,” Trivedi said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.