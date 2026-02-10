Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS comany in focus after receiving major order from Indian Railways, check details

Railway signalling systems manufacturer MIC Electronics Ltd. announced a significant development today. In its latest exchange filing, the company informed shareholders that it has received an order worth ₹1,45,75,627.69 from the Indian Railways. The company said in its filing that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways.

The order involves the installation of coach guidance systems and public address (PA) systems at SVDK and SINA stations in the Jammu Division. The total project value is ₹1,45,75,627.69 (approximately ₹1.45 crore). The company is required to complete the work within a stipulated period of three months.

The company said that this order is an important step towards further strengthening the company’s presence in the railway infrastructure sector.

Recently, the company, in its filing, informed that in line with the earlier announcement made on December 23, 2024, regarding receipt of CCA (Capacity cum Capability Assessment) approval for GPS location based Public Address and Passenger Information System (PAPIS), the company wishes to inform that it has received the first order after this product approval.

The company received this order from the Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala (New Delhi). This order marks a new beginning for the company in this category and raises hopes for further railway-related opportunities in the future.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 41.87, down 0.52% or Rs 0.22 on the BSE as of 10:49 am and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 41.90, down 0.45% or Rs 0.19.

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

