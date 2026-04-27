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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it announces its fourth quarter results, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it announces its fourth quarter results, check details here

Last seen, the company's stock was trading at Rs 41.39, up 1.40 percent or Rs 0.57 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 41.20, up 0.96 percent or Rs 0.39.

Image for representational purposes (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Small cap company MIC Electronics Ltd released its March quarter (Q4 FY26) results last Saturday, after which the stock is seeing a rise today. In its March quarter results, the company reported operating revenue of ₹507.9 million in Q4FY26, compared to ₹126.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total expenses increased to ₹402.4 million in the March quarter from ₹113.4 million a year earlier. Profit in Q4 was ₹184.1 million, compared to ₹14.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 41.39, up 1.40 percent or Rs 0.57 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 41.20, up 0.96 percent or Rs 0.39. The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Nagpur Division of Central Railway (CR) Zone of Indian Railways.

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The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger amenities (IPIS) at Wardha station. The total value of this project is approximately ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 6 months.

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The company also announced that it has received a LOA variation order from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway (SR) Zone of the Indian Railways. The order involves the installation of passenger information systems at Tirupattur, Samalpatti, Morappur, Bommidi, and Salem stations under the Amrut Bharat Abhiyan (Amrit Bharat Yojana) scheme, along with the five-year CAMC (Carrier Maintenance) of these systems.

Also Read: Shares of THIS company in focus as it may recommend final dividend soon, check details here

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in Sun Pharma and a positive trend in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.64 points to 77,210.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.55 points to 24,067.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed over 4 per cent after the company said it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion.

Stock markets bounce back after three-day decline; Sensex jumps 639 points

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Monday, snapping the three-day falling streak following a rally in Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma and positive global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.42 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 77,303.63. During the day, it surged 755.83 points or 0.98 per cent to 77,420.04.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 194.75 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 24,092.70.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Sun Pharma jumped 7 per cent after it announced the acquisition of US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion, one of the largest overseas buyouts by Indian firms.

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