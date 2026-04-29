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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company locked in upper circuit amid momentum in market, check details

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company locked in upper circuit amid momentum in market, check details

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday helped by buying in blue-chip stocks and a rally in Asian markets.

Image for representational purposes (Pixabay)

Share Market News: Shares of MIC Electronics Ltd, a smallcap company with a market cap of Rs 1,068.40 crore, have seen a rally of 10% today. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 44.24, up 9.23% or Rs 3.74 on the BSE and at Rs 44.25, up 9.10% or Rs 3.69 on the NSE.

According to data available on the BSE, 275,417 equity shares of the company were traded as of 10:20 a.m. The stock opened for trading on the BSE today at ₹40.86 and has touched an intraday high of ₹44.55.

In its March quarter results, the company reported operating revenue of ₹507.9 million in Q4FY26, compared to ₹126.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total expenses increased to ₹402.4 million in the March quarter from ₹113.4 million a year earlier. Profit in Q4 was ₹184.1 million, compared to ₹14.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

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The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Nagpur Division of Central Railway (CR) Zone of Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger amenities (IPIS) at Wardha station. The total value of this project is approximately ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 6 months.

The company also announced that it has received a LOA variation order from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway (SR) Zone of the Indian Railways. The order involves the installation of passenger information systems at Tirupattur, Samalpatti, Morappur, Bommidi, and Salem stations under the Amrut Bharat Abhiyan scheme, along with the five-year maintenance (CAMC) of these systems.

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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday helped by buying in blue-chip stocks and a rally in Asian markets. Buying by domestic institutional investors also offered support, helping cushion the downside moves, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 358.92 points to 77,245.83 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 101.2 points to 24,096.90.

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