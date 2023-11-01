Home

Micro-cap Stock IFL Enterprises Announces Bonus and Dividend Distribution to Shareholders; Record Date Fixed

Shareholders will also receive an interim dividend of 1 per cent or 1 paisa per equity share of face value Rs 1, the company said.

Stock Market News: IFL Enterprises Limited has informed exchanges that its board has approved the distribution of bonus shares and also dividend. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on November 1.

With an aim to boost shareholders’ confidence, the board has finalised the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:5. For every five existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each, shareholders will be granted one new bonus equity share.

Shareholders holding equity shares as of the Record Date, also November 17, 2023, will be eligible to receive the bonus shares.

“The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 (One) New Bonus Equity Share for every 5 (Five) existing fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each,” it said.

“The bonus shares will be credited to those members who are holding the equity shares as on a Record Date i.e. November 17, 2023,” it added.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed at November 17, 2023, with disbursements to occur within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Today’s board meeting also saw discussions about partnering with Charter Paper Pty Ltd. The collaboration is aimed at opening opens doors to a diverse array of opportunities, particularly in the paper and paper products market.

Charter Paper Pty Ltd is an Australian-based multinational specialising in the manufacturing, storage and distribution of paper products.

IFL Enterprises is a paper trading firm. Its shares are among one of the top-performing small-cap stocks on Dalal Street that have delivered multibagger returns. The BSE-listed stock has given 591 per cent return in two years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.