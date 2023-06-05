Home

Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” Microsoft tweeted.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Monday reported that Microsoft Corp’s product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users.

The tech giant has posted a couple of tweets.

Microsoft 365 Status @MSFT365Status: We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center.

Microsoft 365 Status @MSFT365Status: We’re reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue. Additional information can be found in the admin center under EX571516.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

