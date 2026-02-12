Home

Microsoft AI CEO issues strong warning on white-collar jobs, hints at replacement of most jobs within 12-18 months

Microsoft AI CEO shares a shocking remark on the replacement of computer-based jobs in the coming months. Scroll down to know what this means.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, has given a shocking statement as the world is largely adapting to artificial intelligence. He said that most white-collar jobs will soon be largely automated by AI. He added that the transformation may be seen in the upcoming 12 to 18 months. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that the jobs which include computer-based tasks will see rapid change as automation is most likely to influence these jobs.

‘Models are coding better than humans’

While talking about the intensity of the change, Microsoft AI CEO Suleyman exemplified software engineering. He mentioned that many professionals are already making use of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools to get help. He added that the majority of this population is associated with code production. According to the CEO, the duties of engineers have witnessed a change. Now, they not only write code line by line. The focus has now come toward the strategy, system architecture, and code deployment.

In addition, he claimed that many AI models today have the tendency to write better code than humans. Sometimes, they outperform the tasks of existing programmers and coders, too.

AI to handle workflows

The chief of Microsoft AI said that in the upcoming two to three years, the agents of artificial intelligence (AI) will be able to handle complex workflows across large institutions. Alongside, he highlighted the long-term vision of Microsoft and added, “We also decided this was the moment we have to set about delivering true AI self-sufficiency.”

The company has been a partner of OpenAI since 2019 for the advancement of the development of artificial intelligence. The company has talked about OpenAI as its major frontier model partner under the agreement.

Layoffs due to AI

The remarks of Microsoft AI CEO come at a crucial time when layoffs have been actively happening on the global level in many tech companies. The possible cause of the layoffs is the advancement of artificial intelligence.

