Microsoft Beats Apple To Become World’s Most Valuable Company; Here’s How

The Satya Nadella-led company overtook Apple as its market valuation hit the $2.87 trillion mark on Thursday's early trading just ahead of the iPhone maker, whose shares fell by almost 1 per cent.

London: Microsoft has surpassed Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, marking a significant milestone in the tech industry. This achievement highlights Microsoft’s boom in artificial intelligence that brought dominance in the market and a new twist to the decades-long rivalry between the two Big Tech. The Satya Nadella-led company overtook Apple as its market valuation hit the $2.87 trillion mark on Thursday’s early trading just ahead of the iPhone maker, whose shares fell by almost 1 per cent.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the same happened in 2018 and 2021.

Investors’ excitement about the new wave of generative AI has fuelled a rally in the shares of Microsoft, which is the biggest backer of OpenAI, the maker of the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, Financial Times reported. Apple has largely been left out of the AI fervour that has propelled Microsoft, which is OpenAI’s largest backer and cloud hosting provider as well as a pioneer in deploying AI chatbots across its search and workplace products.

At the same time, concerns about weaker iPhone sales — particularly in China — have weighed on Apple’s stock in the first few days of 2024, prompting a series of Wall Street analyst downgrades, Financial Times reported.

Let’s delve into the factors that contributed Microsoft to this remarkable feat.

1. Diversified Product Portfolio: Microsoft has a wide range of products and services that cater to various industries and consumer needs. From operating systems to productivity software, cloud services to gaming consoles, Microsoft has successfully diversified its offerings, ensuring a steady stream of revenue.

2. Strong Focus on Cloud Computing: Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. With more businesses embracing cloud technology, Microsoft has capitalized on this trend and positioned itself as a leader in the industry. This has significantly boosted the company’s overall value.

3. Strategic Acquisitions: Microsoft has made strategic acquisitions to enhance its capabilities and expand its market reach. Notable acquisitions include LinkedIn, GitHub, and Minecraft. These acquisitions have not only added value to Microsoft’s portfolio but have also strengthened its position in key sectors.

4. Continued Innovation: Microsoft has consistently invested in research and development, driving innovation across its product lines. From Windows updates to Surface devices, Microsoft has introduced new and improved offerings that have resonated with consumers and businesses alike.

Apple and Microsoft have been rivals since the 1980s, when the company founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak accused Bill Gates’ Windows maker of stealing the “look and feel” of its Macintosh computer software. Apple lost a high-profile copyright lawsuit targeting Windows in the early 1990s, clearing the way for Microsoft to dominate the PC market for decades.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.