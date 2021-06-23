San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft reached a $2 trillion market capitalisation in trading, joining a small group of global companies that have crossed that threshold — including Apple. Apple reached its own $2 trillion market cap back in August 2020. Also Read - Shalin Bhanot Helps Sex Workers of Kamathipura, Thanks 'Massiah' Sonu Sood For Inspiring

Despite hitting $2 trillion in intraday trading on Tuesday, Microsoft’s valuation was about $300 million shy of the high-water mark by the time markets closed, AppleInsider reported. Also Read - GUJCET 2021 Registration: Form Filling For GUJCET Exam Begins Today; DIRECT LINK to Apply

Like Apple, Microsoft has benefitted from the work-from-home and remote education boom created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, when lockdowns began, Microsoft’s stock has surged 64 per cent. Also Read - Venky's Shares Up By 106 Per Cent In Last Couple Of Months; Check Reason

Back in April, the company reported that its sales had risen 19 per cent year-over-year to $41.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

As of writing, Apple’s market valuation standards at $2.24 trillion, the report said.

Some analysts believe the Cupertino tech giant could become the first to hit a $3 trillion market cap within a few years.

Along with the technology giants, oil company Saudi Aramco also once surpassed the $2 trillion mark. On Tuesday, its market valuation was $1.88 trillion.