Microsoft clarifies after US suspends Green Card programme, says 80% of H-1B visa filings were for existing staff
Microsoft clarifies after US suspends Green Card programme, says 80% of H-1B visa filings were for existing staff
Microsoft has clarified that 80% of its 6,000 H-1B visa applications last year were for existing employees, not new hires, after the US government suspended its participation in the green card sponsorship programme.
Microsoft has said that most of its H-1B visa applications last year were linked to employees already working for the company, after the US government suspended its participation in a programme that helps foreign workers obtain permanent residency. The company said around 80 per cent of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications it filed during the last financial year were meant to extend or change the immigration status of existing employees. These applications were not for recruiting new workers, Microsoft clarified.
The statement came hours after US Vice President JD Vance announced the suspension of Microsoft’s participation in the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. The move followed accusations that the company had misused the system.
In its response, Microsoft said it supports American workers and is ready to provide the US administration with more information about its hiring and visa practices. “We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce,” the company said, adding that most of its employees in the United States are American citizens.
Microsoft says new hires account for just 1% of US Workforce
Microsoft also explained that the remaining H-1B applications were filed for people who were already legally living in the United States and chose to join the company.
According to Microsoft, these new employees account for only around 1 per cent of its total US workforce. The company stressed that they were not new arrivals to the country.
Microsoft said it submits H-1B applications only for candidates who meet the visa category’s requirements. It also defended its pay practices, saying its employees receive some of the highest salaries in the technology industry.
The company added that H-1B workers are paid the same as other employees performing comparable jobs.
Microsoft said its success depends on building a strong workforce by training and hiring American workers while also bringing skilled professionals from other countries to the United States.
What is the PERM Programme and how does it affect foreign workers?
The Permanent Labour Certification programme, or PERM, is an important step for employers sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based green cards in the United States.
Under the process, employers generally have to show that there are not enough qualified American workers available for a particular job and that hiring a foreign worker will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of US employees. Once labour certification is approved, the employer can proceed with the next steps of the green card application.
The suspension does not mean that the H-1B visa programme itself has been cancelled. H-1B visas allow eligible foreign professionals to work temporarily in the US, while PERM is linked to the process of obtaining permanent residency. However, the suspension could create difficulties for affected employees who are seeking green cards through their employers.
Indian IT Companies also affected
The action is part of a wider US government crackdown on the use of foreign workers. According to Reuters, the suspension also covers major technology and IT services companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Capgemini. Adobe has also been affected.
The decision could have implications for Indian technology professionals working in the US, particularly those whose employers sponsor their applications for permanent residency.
The US administration has defended its move as an effort to protect employment opportunities for American workers. Microsoft, meanwhile, maintains that its visa applications follow the required standards and that international talent remains an important part of its workforce strategy.