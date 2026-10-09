Microsoft clarifies after US suspends Green Card programme, says 80% of H-1B visa filings were for existing staff

Microsoft has clarified that 80% of its 6,000 H-1B visa applications last year were for existing employees, not new hires, after the US government suspended its participation in the green card sponsorship programme.

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Microsoft clarifies after US suspends Green Card programme, says 80% of H-1B visa filings were for existing staff (Image: Agency/File)

Microsoft has said that most of its H-1B visa applications last year were linked to employees already working for the company, after the US government suspended its participation in a programme that helps foreign workers obtain permanent residency. The company said around 80 per cent of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications it filed during the last financial year were meant to extend or change the immigration status of existing employees. These applications were not for recruiting new workers, Microsoft clarified.

The statement came hours after US Vice President JD Vance announced the suspension of Microsoft’s participation in the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. The move followed accusations that the company had misused the system.

In its response, Microsoft said it supports American workers and is ready to provide the US administration with more information about its hiring and visa practices. “We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce,” the company said, adding that most of its employees in the United States are American citizens.

Microsoft says new hires account for just 1% of US Workforce

Microsoft also explained that the remaining H-1B applications were filed for people who were already legally living in the United States and chose to join the company.

According to Microsoft, these new employees account for only around 1 per cent of its total US workforce. The company stressed that they were not new arrivals to the country.

Microsoft said it submits H-1B applications only for candidates who meet the visa category’s requirements. It also defended its pay practices, saying its employees receive some of the highest salaries in the technology industry.

The company added that H-1B workers are paid the same as other employees performing comparable jobs.

Microsoft said its success depends on building a strong workforce by training and hiring American workers while also bringing skilled professionals from other countries to the United States.