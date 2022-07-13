Microsoft Job Cuts: American technology giant Microsoft announced job cut as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. According to the reports, the layoffs at the technology giant has affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.Also Read - Tesla Fires 229 Employees From Autopilot Team, Shuts Office

"Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly," Microsoft told Bloomberg in a statement late on Tuesday.

"We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead," the company added.

In recent years, the company has typically announced job cuts shortly after the July 4 holiday in the US as it makes changes for the new fiscal period. The company said the layoffs were not spurred by the worsening economic picture, but in May it also slowed hiring in the Windows and Office groups.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups. Microsoft reported strong earnings in its third quarter, with a 26% jump (on-year) in cloud revenue and overall revenue of $49.4 billion.

However, last month, the company revised its Q4 revenue and earnings guidance downward.

Twitter Cuts 30% Employee From its Recruiting Team

Twitter has also cut 30% of its recruiting team while Elon Musk-run Tesla has been laying off hundreds of employees. Other tech companies that have slowed hiring include Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Cloud major Oracle recently considered laying off thousands of workers to save up to $1 billion in cost-cutting measures, the media reported.

