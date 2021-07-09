New Delhi: In a windfall for employees of Microsoft, the tech giant is giving USD 1,500 (Over Rs 1.12 lakh) as Covid Pandemic bonus. Microsoft said the the bonus to recognize the challenging financial year that the tech giant has completed, as per a report by IANS.Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire in Bangladesh Factory Kills 40, Dozens Missing

Microsoft is providing the bonus to all staff below corporate vice president level that started on or before March 31, 2021, IANS reported quoting the Verge which has seen an internal memo. It will also include part-time workers and those on hourly rates, the IANS reported. “Microsoft’s chief people officer, Kathleen Hogan, announced the gift to employees today, and it will apply to all eligible employees in both the US and internationally,” the report said on Thursday. Microsoft has 1,75,508 employees worldwide. However, employees of its subsidiaries LinkedIn, GitHub and ZeniMax are not eligible for the pandemic bonus, the report added. “It’s a gift of around USD 200 million, or less than two days’ worth of profit for Microsoft”. Microsoft has announced to delay the reopening of its offices till September, after it stated to slowly reopen Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy. Currently, Microsoft work sites in 21 countries have been able to accommodate additional workers in its facilities – representing around 20 per cent of its global employee population.

Facebook, Amazon Also Gave Covid-19 Bonus

Earlier, Facebook gifted its 45,000 employees USD 1,000 each and Amazon gave USD 300 holiday bonus for frontline workers.