Microsoft layoff BIG update: Tech giant to cut 4,800 global jobs with AI based restructuring

Microsoft layoff: Microsoft is cutting approximately 2.1 percent of its workforce, eliminating roughly 4,800 jobs in the latest wave of major tech sector layoffs. The Windows maker is aggressively res

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/microsoft-layoff-big-update-tech-giant-to-cut-4800-global-jobs-with-ai-based-restructuring-8467261/ Copy

Microsoft- File image

Microsoft layoff: Microsoft is cutting approximately 2.1 percent of its workforce, eliminating roughly 4,800 jobs in the latest wave of major tech sector layoffs. The Windows maker is aggressively restructuring its staff as it pours massive capital into artificial intelligence infrastructure and implements automated systems to boost company-wide operational efficiency. This workforce reduction highlights growing pressure on Silicon Valley giants to offset the rising expenditures of their unprecedented hardware investments by leaner corporate budgeting, signaling a profound shift toward AI-centric operations.

This strategic pivot comes as Big Tech’s historic AI capital outlays are projected to top $700 billion this year. The colossal financial commitments are putting immense pressure on corporate executives to prove clear returns on investment to Wall Street. In response to these soaring deployment costs, Microsoft is not alone in its austerity measures; industry peers like Amazon and Meta Platforms have also shed thousands of corporate roles this year to protect profit margins.