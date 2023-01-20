Home

Love Your Job Not Your Company: Indian Employee Sacked by Microsoft After 21 Years of Service

Kamani had done his graduation from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and has a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He worked for Microsoft for more than 15 years and then joined Amazon for more than two years.

Microsoft Layoff News: An Indian employee has been laid off by Microsoft after giving more than 2 decades of his life to the company. Taking to LinkedIn, Prashant Kamani shared the news of his sacking and said that this has hit him hard, but he felt deep gratitude towards the company for the career opportunities he received in the last 21 years terming it “fulfilling” and “rewarding” experience. Kamani was a Principal Software Development Manager at Microsoft. This was his first job, for which he was relocated to the US market.

“I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else. Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me. After working for over 21 years at Microsoft, in multiple roles, multiple organizations, as an IC and as a manager, client, hybrid and services software, V1 products and V10+, UX, backend, and everything in between, I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding, “ Kamini’s LinkedIn post read.

He added, “I’ve learned immensely and grown as a result. Microsoft gave me many opportunities to learn and expand my skills, and I was able to take full advantage of them. The wealth of experience I gained throughout my career can’t simply be measured in years, it is truly immeasurable. And for all of that, I’m truly grateful to Microsoft.”

