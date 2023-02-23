Home

Business

Microsoft Layoffs 2023: Company Wants to Cut up to 120 Jobs in Germany, Says Report

Microsoft Layoffs 2023: Company Wants to Cut up to 120 Jobs in Germany, Says Report

Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, a business news outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources

Microsoft Layoffs 2023: American technology giant Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, news agency Reuters reported quoting business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche on Thursday. According to the report, the fresh layoff is a part of the tech company’s global job cuts.

On Wednesday evening, reports suggested Facebook parent Meta is also planning a fresh round of job cuts. The reorganization and downsizing effort is likely to affect thousands of workers. The report further added that the deputizing human resources, lawyers, financial experts and top executives are asked to draw up plans to deflate the company’s hierarchy.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.