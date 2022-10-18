Microsoft Lays Off Update: Microsoft on Tuesday said it has laid off over 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, claimed a report by Axios, making it the latest US technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.Also Read - Here's How Tech Companies Caught Employees For Moonlighting

The report claimed that the layoffs has affected less than 1% of Microsoft’s total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30. However, giving details, the company said in July a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Event Launch 2022 LIVE: How To Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements And More

As per the report, the software giant had sacked nearly 1 per cent of its 180,000-strong workforce across offices and product divisions in July as part of a part of a regular restructuring. Also Read - After Microsoft, Infosys & Wipro, This Company Sacks Nearly 500 Employees

“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities regularly, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” the company said in a statement.

However, the software giant did not give a number for the latest round of layoffs. Recently, several tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Twitter among others have slashed jobs and put fresh hirings on hold amid increasing macroeconomic headwinds and a growing risk of recession.

Another ET report earlier claimed that more than 32,000 workers in the US tech industry across Big Tech firms, including Microsoft and Meta had been sacked off in mass job cuts till late July.