Lucknow: US majors Microsoft, MAQ Software, and PepsiCo have come forward to set up their units in Uttar Pradesh. The units will be built at a cost of Rs 2,866 crore. The factories being set up by the three US-based multinational companies will provide employment to 7,500 people, as per IANS report.

