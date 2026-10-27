Microsoft offers voluntary exit packages to employees in India and 3 other countries; Check eligible workers, excluded teams

Microsoft has introduced a voluntary buyout scheme for eligible employees. Employees who accept the offer may leave the company by the end of 2026, with the decision deadline expected in early December.

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Microsoft offers voluntary exit packages to employees in India and 3 other countries; Check eligible workers, excluded teams (Image: Agency/File)

Microsoft has introduced a voluntary buyout scheme for eligible employees in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada as the company looks to manage its workforce costs while increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI). The programme could cover a large section of the company’s workforce. Reuters reported that around 60,000 employees could be eligible, although the offer will apply only to staff members who meet Microsoft’s conditions and work in selected teams.

Under the scheme, employees at level 70 and below in participating departments will be given the option to leave the company with financial and other support. Microsoft said the offer is for a limited period, and eligible employees were expected to receive details shortly after the announcement.

Which departments are eligible for voluntary buyout

Several departments will be included in the programme, such as AI Experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox, and Windows + Devices, according to reports famirliar with the matter. However, employees in marketing, commercial business and security teams will not be covered by the offer.

Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the scheme would help employees who were already thinking about leaving the company make the move with support. She also said it would give participating teams more flexibility as the company’s business needs change.

The move comes at a time when Microsoft and other major technology companies are spending heavily on AI. Investments in data centres, advanced computer chips and other infrastructure have increased as companies compete to develop and offer AI-powered services.

However, this spending has also raised questions among investors about how quickly these investments will generate returns. Microsoft has projected capital expenditure of $175 billion for calendar year 2026, highlighting the scale of its investment plans.

When will the employees leave

The report also adds that employees who accept the offer may leave the company by the end of 2026, with the decision deadline expected in early December. The financial support will depend on the applicable terms, including factors such as an employee’s position and length of service. Microsoft has not announced a target number of employees it wants to leave through the programme.

Microsoft’s workforce

The company had 223,000 full-time employees worldwide as of June 30, 2026, according to its annual filing. The voluntary buyout offer follows an earlier retirement programme and provides another way for Microsoft to adjust its workforce without making the scheme compulsory.

Microsoft was scheduled to announce its first-quarter financial results after the stock market closed on Wednesday. The results are expected to provide investors with more information about the company’s financial performance and spending plans.