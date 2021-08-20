New Delhi: Satya Nadella-headed Microsoft has invested USD 5 million in Airbnb-backed Indian budget hotel chain OYO taking its valuation to USD 9 billion, as the hospitality chain plans a potential initial public offering (IPO) soon, as per IANS report.Also Read - Dipika Kakar is Angry With Fans, Bashes Them For Disrespecting Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father - Viral Video

Microsoft OYO Deal