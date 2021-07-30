New Delhi: Microsoft is in advanced talks to invest in budget hotel chain OYO at a valuation of USD 9 billion. A deal may close soon but the “proposed size of the investment is unclear”, as per a report by IANS. Both Microsoft and OYO declined to comment on the reports.Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal, K. Gowtham Test Positive For Covid-19 in Sri Lanka: Report
Microsoft OYO Investment: Top Points
- The Ritesh Agarwal-run hospitality chain has Airbnb, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab as strategic investors, as per IANS report.
- The news comes after OYO announced earlier this month that it has raised USD 660 million from global institutional investors as TLB (Term Loan B), the IANS report says.
- A company statement had said that the offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 Billion from leading institutional investors.
- “We are delighted by the response to OYO’s maiden TLB capital raise that was oversubscribed by leading global institutional investors. We are thankful for the trust that they have placed in OYO’s mission of creating value for owners and operators of hotels and homes across the globe,” said Abhishek Gupta, Group Chief Financial Officer, OYO.
- The company said it will utilise these funds to retire its past debts, strengthen the balance sheet and other business purposes including investment in product technology, it said.
- OYO is the first Indian startup to be publicly rated by Moody’s and Fitch, two of the leading international rating agencies.
- The Microsoft deal “may also involve OYO shifting to use its cloud services,” the report noted
- OYO has aggressively been expanding its operations to several markets including Southeast Asia, Europe and the US in recent years.