New Delhi: American technological giant Microsoft has decided to go slow on hiring in its Windows Office and Teams chat and conferencing software group. According to the company, the new hirings will have to be approved by Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha and his leadership team.

"As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity," the company said in a statement. "Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead and it will add additional focus to where those resources go." The company's fiscal year starts July 1.

According to company's spokesperson, Windows Office and Teams chat and conferencing software group have spread its bases recently and the company wants to make sure it's making the right hires in the right places.

According to a Mint report, he further added that the slowdown in hiring is not a companywide phenomenon, overall the software maker will continue to hire.

The spokesperson also said that such caution is typical in periods of economic volatility.