New Delhi: At a time when there have been several jobs cuts and losses announced by many companies worldwide, Microsoft announced a new initiative to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs). Microsoft partnered with non-profit organisation EnAble India to provide over 100,000 job opportunities for the persons with disabilities. The initiative, called 'Inclusion to Action', aims to bring together more than 100 organisations across financial services, manufacturing, retail and tech sectors to work together on tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment initiatives to "unlock 100,000 opportunities" for PwDs.

Anant Maheshwari, the president of Microsoft India, said, “This collaboration marks the beginning of a continuous endeavour to engage with multiple stakeholders across industry, advocates, experts, policymakers, and the disability community to empower and transform employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.”

Microsoft to provide tech skills, training programmes for PwDs

Microsoft said that an increased representation of PwDs will lead to inclusive product development, which can aid technology users with disabilities, according to a report by IANS.

In addition, persons with disabilities get access to training curriculum on modern workplace applications for higher productivity and effective collaboration.

The technical skilling programmes are designed to enhance understanding of digital accessibility that can create a cultural shift as organisations are increasingly shaping their hybrid work strategies.

“There is an urgent need to unlock opportunities for persons with disabilities whose social circles are 10 per cent of that of non-disabled,” Dipesh Sutariya, Co-Founder, Enable India, said.