Washington: Microsoft is all set to open its Washington state and California Bay Area offices by the end of this month. According to a blog post by Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela the company will reopen for in-person work starting February 28. The decision was taken, the company said, as a result of "improving local health metrics," with falling COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths and high vaccination rates.

Microsoft has postponed its October 4 return-to-office plans indefinitely in September impacting more than 103,000 US employees. The company has been operating under a phased return-to-work plan. The latest move is its sixth and final phase, and it says it anticipates reopening the rest of its U.S. offices as conditions allow.

In the post, Capossela outlined several reasons for the return-to-office decision in Washington: high vaccination rates, declining hospitalizations and deaths, and consistent local COVID-19 testing.

“As of Feb. 8, 2022, 83.8% of eligible King County residents — where most of our Washington state employees live — have completed their vaccine series, and 91.6% have received at least one dose,” Capossela said in the post.

Microsoft said it will be flexible with employees in the upcoming weeks, allowing them to request adjustments to their work site, location or hours for a more hybrid working schedule. All employees will have 30 days from Feb. 28 to make those adjustments.

It is to be noted that Microsoft is set to be one of the first major tech companies to return to in-person work. In January, Meta delayed its plans until March 28 due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge. Amazon and Google have also made postponements, while Apple has indefinitely delayed its deadline.