  • Home
  • Business
  • Microsoft to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over next 5 years; complete details inside

Microsoft to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over next 5 years; complete details inside

This investment will focus on the expansion of cloud infrastructure, development of artificial intelligence, data centres, and multiple other digital technologies.

Published date india.com Published: January 10, 2026 9:46 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Microsoft to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over next 5 years; complete details inside
Image: x.com/satyanadella

The tech giant Microsoft announced a major investment plan in India on Tuesday. The company has announced a massive investment of USD 17.5 billion in India over the next five years. It stated that the investment will improve the work across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data centres, and digital services. In addition, it will lead to creating better job opportunities and technological infrastructure in India, as per reports.

Also Read: US senators ask Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to ‘immediately remove’ Elon Musk’s X and Grok from app stores; here’s why

Microsoft’s investment plan in India

The company said that it will invest USD 17.5 billion over the coming five years in the country. This investment will focus on the expansion of cloud infrastructure, development of artificial intelligence, data centres, and multiple other digital technologies. The spokesperson said that the investment will aid in building trusted cloud capabilities in the country. In addition, it will strengthen its partnership with Indian business.

Satya Nadella on investment in India 

Microsoft CEO thanked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on X “for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Impact of investment in India 

Microsoft said that the investment will lead to the creation of more job opportunities, support artificial intelligence, and adoption of cloud computing.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.