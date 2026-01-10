Home

Microsoft to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over next 5 years; complete details inside

This investment will focus on the expansion of cloud infrastructure, development of artificial intelligence, data centres, and multiple other digital technologies.

Image: x.com/satyanadella

The tech giant Microsoft announced a major investment plan in India on Tuesday. The company has announced a massive investment of USD 17.5 billion in India over the next five years. It stated that the investment will improve the work across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data centres, and digital services. In addition, it will lead to creating better job opportunities and technological infrastructure in India, as per reports.

Microsoft’s investment plan in India

The company said that it will invest USD 17.5 billion over the coming five years in the country. This investment will focus on the expansion of cloud infrastructure, development of artificial intelligence, data centres, and multiple other digital technologies. The spokesperson said that the investment will aid in building trusted cloud capabilities in the country. In addition, it will strengthen its partnership with Indian business.

Satya Nadella on investment in India

Microsoft CEO thanked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on X “for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future.”

Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for… pic.twitter.com/NdFEpWzoyZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 9, 2025

Impact of investment in India

Microsoft said that the investment will lead to the creation of more job opportunities, support artificial intelligence, and adoption of cloud computing.

