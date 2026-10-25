Middle East Tensions Escalate: IndiGo, Air India take major decision; flights to Saudi Arabia cancelled until…

Individuals affected by the disruptions should stay in constant contact with their airlines, travel agents, or Umrah operators to manage cancellations, rebookings, refunds, and alternative travel plans.

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Middle East Tensions Escalate: IndiGo, Air India Take Major Decision

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions and security-related incidents in the West Asia region, Air India and Air India Express have decided to extend the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region and attacks at airports in the Gulf country. “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026,” Air India said in a post on X.

Here are some of the key details:

The airline said passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings.

Earlier, the two airlines cancelled their services to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

IndiGo on Saturday said that after a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled till October 31.

On Friday, the airline announced cancelling services to Riyadh till October 31, while for the other three cities, the cancellation of flights was till October 27.

Akasa Air, on Friday, said it extended the suspension of flights connecting Riyadh till November 30 and to Jeddah till November 10.

India extends assistance to its nationals, especially Umrah pilgrims

India on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by ongoing flight cancellations and is coordinating with the Gulf Kingdom’s authorities to facilitate their early return.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers. The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission also said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties related to accommodation or other services during their extended stay have been advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.

(With PTI Inputs)