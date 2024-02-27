‘Mild stroke; Slightly Broken’: What Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath Shares On Tweet, Know More

Home

In a tweet yesterday, Nithin Kamath wrote, "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.”

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath announced in a tweet on Monday that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago. He sighted out reasons like ‘Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.” in a Tweet.

He added that he had gone from “having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.”

In a tweet on Monday, Kamath said, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. In the tweet on ‘X’, he said that he had required another three to six months for full recovery.

“I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery.”

The tweet further mentioned, “I wondered why a person who’s fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit.”

“Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count.”

