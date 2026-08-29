Milk Price Hike: Milk rates in Mumbai set to cross Rs 100 from this date – Check new rates here

Milk prices in Mumbai are going to increase sharply from September 1, giving consumers another inflationary shock ahead of the festive season.

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Milk Price Hike: Milk rates in Mumbai set to cross Rs 100 from this date – Check new rates here | Image: ANI

Milk Price Hike: Residents of Mumbai will now have to pay extra for milk in the coming days as the Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) on Friday announced a Rs 9/litre increase in wholesale milk prices. The announcement has come ahead of the festive season, which is going to affect the household budget of Mumbaikars. The wholesale rates of milk in Mumbai and adjoining metropolitan areas will increase to Rs 102/litre from September 1, from the current Rs 93/litre. The association said the revised rate will remain unchanged for six months, until February 28, 2027.

This mark represents one of the steepest single-step price adjustments by the association in recent history.

Rising Feed, Transport Costs Drive Milk Price Hike

The decision comes at a critical juncture for city residents preparing for the upcoming festive season. Dairy farmers and tabela (cattle shed) operators across the region have cited escalating operational pressures as the primary trigger for the price revision. The cost of essential cattle feed components–such as green fodder, chuni (grain husks), and oil cakes–has risen steadily over the past year, alongside increasing transportation fees and livestock maintenance expenses.

For ordinary Mumbaikars, the wholesale increase will quickly translate into higher daily expenses. Local retail vendors, neighbourhood dairies, and doorstep tabela suppliers are expected to pass on the full ₹9 hike, if not slightly more, directly to end consumers starting next week.

Milk Price Hike May Push Up Costs Of Curd, Paneer, Sweets, Bakery Items

Beyond the morning cup of tea, the price adjustment is set to impact local bakeries, sweet shops (mithai walas), and eateries across the city. As bulk procurement costs rise, consumers can expect secondary price adjustments on everyday dairy staples like curd, paneer, and festive sweets heading into the second half of the year.

Milk Prices In Delhi-NCR?

In Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the prices of full-cream milk is around Rs 72 per litre for branded products. However, local milk vendors charge around Rs 80/litre for loose milk.

On the other hand, cow milk costs between Rs 65 and Rs 70/litre, however, prices can vary depending on the locality.

(wiht ANI inputs)