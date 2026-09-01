Bad news for Mumbaikars! Milk prices rise by Rs 9 per litre from September 1; wholesale rates jump from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre

Over the past year, the cost of feed for dairy animals, along with grains, tur, gram, pulses and maize, has increased by up to 25 percent.

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New Delhi: What can be termed as bad news for Mumbaikars, the milk prices in the city have increased by Rs 9 per litre. The wholesale price of buffalo milk supplied by dairies and local farms has risen from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre. It is important to note that the animal feed prices have risen by 25 percent amid the increase in milk prices. Over the past year, the cost of feed for dairy animals, along with grains, tur, gram, pulses and maize, has increased by up to 25 percent.

“If milk prices rise, tea vendors will also increase their prices, raising a cup of tea from Rs 10 to Rs 12. Those of us who used to drink four or five cups a day will now have to restrict ourselves to just two. Sugar prices have already surged from Rs 40 to Rs 70 per kilogram, nearly double the rate. As a taxi driver, this severely impacts my earnings and my family budget. I urge the government to prevent price hikes on essential commodities like milk and sugar,” Anwar Khan, a local taxi driver said.

Anil Verma, a local resident said, “If prices increase, we will just have to endure it. If tea becomes more expensive, but we still need it, we will simply consume less. It will disrupt our budget, so we will reduce the quantity of what we purchase.”