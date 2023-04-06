Home

Milk Prices to Remain Firm this Summer, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the country's milk production remained stagnant in the 2022-23 fiscal due to lumpy skin disease in cattle

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that milk prices are likely to remain high going ahead due to tight demand-supply balance and high input costs. Speaking at the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2023, Das said, “Milk prices are also likely to remain firm going into the summer season due to tight demand-supply balance and fodder cost pressures. The rising uncertainty in international financial markets and imported inflation pressures need to be monitored closely. Taking into account these factors and assuming an annual average crude oil price (Indian basket) of US$ 85 per barrel and a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected to moderate to 5.2 per cent for 2023-24; with Q1 at 5.1 per cent; Q2 at 5.4 per cent; Q3 at 5.4 per cent; and Q4 at 5.2 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced.”

The statement by the RBI governor comes a day after a PTI report quoting government officials claimed that the Centre may look at importing dairy products if needed as there is a supply constraint for such items due to milk production remaining stagnant in the last fiscal.

The government will intervene to import dairy products like butter and ghee, if required, after assessing the stock position of milk in Southern states, where the flushing (peak production) season has started now.

Milk output in the country stood at 221 million tonne in 2021-22, up 6.25 per cent from 208 million tonne in the previous year, as per the official data.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the country’s milk production remained stagnant in the 2022-23 fiscal due to lumpy skin disease in cattle, while the domestic demand grew by 8-10 per cent in the same period because of a rebound in the post-pandemic demand.

“There is no constraint in milk supply as such in the country…There is an adequate inventory of skimmed milk powder (SMP). But in the case of dairy products, especially fats, butter and ghee etc, the stocks are lower than the previous year,” he said.

